4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $335,125

This one owner home backs to large tree property allowing for a tranquil outdoor seating in the covered and open patio area. As you walk into the large wide entrance you instantly see the natural light shining through the expansive windows that are throughout the home. Open concept living with split floor plan allows each bedroom to have their own privacy. An added feature is that each bedroom also has their own walk in closet. Needing an office or study? The 4th bedroom is exactly what you are looking for, located at the front of the home with glass French doors to greet you. The spacious laundry room offers built in shelving, long closet rod, countertop space, and laundry sink.