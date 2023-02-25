Meticulously maintained townhome in Pershing Pointe Villas that is truly one of a kind! This 4 bedroom 4.5 bathroom home features several upgrades including stylish fixtures, additional cabinetry in each bathroom, vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), epoxy garage floor, and sits on a large corner lot with a side yard. The kitchen offers beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and an eating bar. The 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs each include en suite baths. Laundry room is also located on the second floor for easy access. It is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and Texas A&M University is only minutes away. All furniture and decor is for sale!