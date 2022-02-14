 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $333,000

Gorgeous single-family home. Quiet neighborhood. College Station schools!! Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a great central location! Beautiful stone fireplace with wood laminate flooring throughout the living and kitchen area. The open kitchen has granite counters, a decorative backsplash. Close to Texas A&M and close to all the Tower Pointe shopping and restaurants. Don't miss out on this one, it won't last long!!!

