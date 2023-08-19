$7,500 available in closing cost credits! Popular 4 bed/2 bath house seems larger than 1535 sq. ft. with an open concept living, kitchen and dining! You will love the spa-like master bath, tile throughout the main areas, and the covered back patio. The house features tons of upgrades including, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, full blinds, and more. The finished pictures are of a similar model.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $331,077
