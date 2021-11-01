4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $330,000

4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home on a corner lot in the desired Castlegate II neighborhood. Home has an efficiently designed split floor plan, with a large living area open to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Large windows offer a lot of natural light to brighten up the living space during the day, and the warm earth tones of the home allow for a relaxing and inviting environment as well. The built in media cabinet is great for extra storage space and gives plenty of options for decorating the home. Kitchen has a walk in pantry and eating bar that seats 4 comfortably, and a great open space to entertain a house full of guests. Large primary bathroom with separate tub, two sinks, walk in shower and walk in closet. The back porch makes a wonderful hangout spot with its built in grill and cooking area, and the large covered patio with outdoor fireplace!