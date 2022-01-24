4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,900

Well maintained 4/4 townhome in popular 'The Barracks.' Amenities are second to none. Gated Sun Pool, Basketball Courts, 2 Fenced Dog Parks, 2 Sand Volleyball Court, Outdoor Fitness Park, Outdoor Game Park, Hammock Park, 13+ Miles of Sidewalks and Trails, BearX Daycation Resort, Wakeboard Park & Surf Machine, Massive Lazy River & Swim-Up Bar, Yard Games, WiFi in common areas, Longshot Hash House Cafe. Unit backs to green space and has a great 'back yard' for a Barracks townhome. Parking in the front. TAMU bus '34 Fish Camp' stops at The Barracks. Fantastic place for students!