Attention PARENTS!!! Available just in time for A&M to come back full force in August. This is a unique floorplan within The Barracks that includes an attached 2 car garage and a half bath. Plus the 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment once your kids are out of school and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. The HOA even covers all lawn care, cable and internet!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $324,900
