4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $319,900

This well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home built in 2020 features an open concept & split floor plan! Zoned for CSISD, only 4.5 miles from Highway 6 & conveniently located near the developing Tower Point HEB & Shopping Center area with for tons of restaurants & entertainment choices, this home will be sure to check all of your boxes. Located in a quiet subdivision, interior features include granite throughout, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring with carpet in the bedrooms & loads of natural lighting. The primary bedroom offers you plenty of space & includes a walk-in shower, garden tub, double sink vanity, separate toilet room & spacious closet. Enjoy gathering in the heart of the home where you may entertain from any place in the kitchen, living or dining thanks to the large open concept. Even better, kick back & relax in the oversized backyard which offers ample space for your furry friends, trampoline, playscape or whatever your heart desires, but the rare covered back porch is the extra you were hoping for!! Welcome home to Creek Meadows!