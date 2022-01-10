ATTENTION Investors, here is your chance to own a fully leased property at The Barracks Townhomes in College Station right across from the dog park. A highly desirable 4BR/4Bath Townhome with fenced in grass backyard. The Barracks Townhomes offers high quality construction with stained concrete floors, granite counters, energy efficient vinyl windows, and all appliances. On-site property management makes this a turn-key investment and the HOA provides full lawn care, exterior maintenance, cable and internet and even full access for your tenants to the amazing BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. Immediately cash flow today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $319,900
