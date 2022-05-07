 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,100

DON'T WAIT FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION! This less than one year young 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is ready for a quick move-in this summer! Here you'll find vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, tile in the bathrooms, and upgraded carpet in all 4 bedrooms. Your new kitchen comes complete with granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances, single basin sink with sprayer, eating bar, and pantry. The primary suite offers raised ceilings, granite vanity with double sinks, oversized tile shower, and large walk-in closet. Outdoor entertaining is easy in your large privacy fenced back yard with covered patio. Bonus features include video doorbell, smart garage door opener with keypad, smart programmable thermostat, 2" blinds throughout, integral blinds in the backdoor, 3-way split floorplan with walk-in closets in bedrooms 2 & 3, sprinklers, and more. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Schedule your appointment today and kick off this summer in your new home!

