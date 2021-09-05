Stunning 2088 sq ft 4 BR, 2 1/2 Bath home with flex space situated on .27 acres and nestled gently in the heart of College Station - features secluded outdoor space with deck and thinking garden. Butcher block countertops and farmhouse sink 2021, Floors 2021, Roof 2021, Double pane energy efficient windows 2021, Bathrooms 2021. Recessed lighting throughout downstairs 2021. Attached porte-cochère has room for two cars and boasts plenty of storage. A beautiful fusion of modern design re-imagining 1960's architecture, the floorplan centers around the open concept from the living area through the kitchen. Large windows throughout the home allow for dramatic natural light and scenic views of the tree-lined property. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live in a tranquil oasis within 2 miles of the university.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $315,000
