The Richmond is a single-story, 1783 sq. ft., 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom floorplan, designed to provide you and your family a comfortable place to call home. The inviting entryway opens into the spacious living area with an open dining area connects to the bright and spacious kitchen. Enjoy preparing meals and spending time together gathered around the kitchen island. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Other features include granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless-steel appliances. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $314,580
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the Texas 6 frontage road in Bryan.
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
- Updated
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday mornin…