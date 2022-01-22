PRE-SALE. The property is under construction and set the completion by the end of June 2022. Specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage townhome at ACE Townhome subdivision in College Station featured open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout even the staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controller. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. $5000.00 Earnest money. Photos were from previous completion units. https://vimeo.com/340194144
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $309,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases, health department officials announced Friday.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 392 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.