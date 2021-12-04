GORGEOUS new home on a large corner lot in College Station's newest subdivision, Southern Pointe. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with a spacious open floor plan. The wonderful open living room has tall ceilings and windows that provide for a tremendous view into the backyard. Great kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and an island with an eating bar. Enjoy an exquisite master bedroom with a connecting bathroom that includes a walk-in shower and large bathtub. The three additional bedrooms are spacious with their own closets, and a beautiful shared bathroom. Spend your time outside with an outdoor seating area and large backyard.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $305,000
