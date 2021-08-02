4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $305,000

Room to spread out in this spacious home located in an established neighborhood with no HOA and convenient to parks, schools, shopping and more! Huge living room with beautiful fireplace and kitchen located in the heart of the home with eating bar overlooking the spacious breakfast area. Split floorplan offers 3 bedrooms on one side of the home with large primary bedroom with walk in closet and bath with separate shower and garden tub on the opposite side of the home. Raised garden with multiple peppers, herbs and other vegetables in the backyard! Seller to price $3k flooring allowance with acceptable offer.