PRE-SALE. The property is under construction and set the completion in June 2022. Specious and contemporary 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage townhome at ACE Townhome subdivision in College Station featured open floor plan, beautiful light fixture, spacious kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout even the staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC with 2-zone controller. Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and living area. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. $5000.00 Earnest money. Please call to pick up your favorite unit. Photos were from previous completion units. https://vimeo.com/340194144
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $302,500
