Welcome to this extraordinary custom home, masterfully designed & crafted by renowned builder Keith Ellis. This architectural masterpiece, situated on 30 acres, boasts a captivating blend of stone & timber exterior, exuding a sense of grandeur & timeless elegance. As you approach the home, the meticulously landscaped grounds & stunning facade immediately command attention. Step inside, & you'll be greeted by an interior that showcases attention to every detail. The flowing floor plan seamlessly connects the various living spaces, creating an ideal setting for both intimate gatherings & grand entertaining. The heart of the home is a chef's dream kitchen, adorned with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, & a spacious island. Adjacent to the kitchen, the elegant dining area sets the stage for unforgettable dinner parties, while the inviting living room offers a cozy fireplace & large windows that frame picturesque views. Escape to an opulent primary suite that exudes sophistication & comfort with a generously sized bedroom, a luxurious ensuite bathroom with premium finishes, & a walk-in closet to fulfill all your storage needs. Additional bedrooms are equally stunning, featuring ample space & en-suite baths. The sprawling yard showcases a sparkling pool, outdoor kitchen & multiple entertaining spaces. This expansive property also includes a second historic home in the iconic dog-trot style & an 80' x 120' multi-purpose steel building, offering endless possibilities.