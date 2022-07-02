 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $3,600

*NEW CONSTRUCTION* in Location, Location, Location! 6 minute drive to Campus; Across the street from Starbucks, Target, H-E-B and 0.5 miles to Napa Flats and Chick-fil-A; TAMU Bus Stop at corner of property and views of Kyle Field throughout. ALL homes come with a 2-car attached garage, 4 generously sized bedrooms with huge walk-in closets, 4 private bathrooms, as well as a half bath. Thoughtful, modern farmhouse design fully equipped with 8' solid core doors, spray foam insulation, quartz countertops, self-close/soft-close cabinetry, spectacular kitchen island, and Samsung kitchen appliance package that includes a washer, dryer, and refrigerator! Stunning community pool, too! Act now on this turn-key, move-in ready, new construction offering in the heart of College Station! Pictures are of the model unit. It does not come furnished. No pets allowed.

