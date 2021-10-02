EXCELLENT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY WITH ALL BEDROOMS LEASED THROUGH JULY 2022. Onsite Property Management makes this a TURN KEY INVESTMENT property with Immediate ROI. The Barracks is a master planned community with many miles of walking biking trails, BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas and so much more. The HOA covers all lawn care, cable and internet! Property has been well maintained. Past 12 months maintenance records available upon request. All units are fully leased through July 2022. Some Images are from a different vacant unit. All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $299,990
