4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

Rare 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the heart of College Station just 2 miles from Texas A&M Campus, 1/2 mile to Wal-Mart Supercenter and less than a mile to A&M Consolidated High School. Recently updated and painted inside and out with new carpet. New roof in 2019. This home is situated on a huge .24 acre lot and has a large, beautiful deck with Pool surrounded by many mature trees, and a second rock deck complete with outdoor fireplace. A great place to get away and cool down during the hot Summer months. The master suite is located on the first floor with his and her walk in closets, and private access to the back yard. Office, formal dining, and two living areas all located down stairs. Upstairs are three great bedrooms and two full bathrooms.