Opportunity knocks! Large floor plan with 2136 sq.ft. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent condition on a corner lot in South College Station! Large living and dining area featuring crown molding, corner fireplace and lots of windows. Lovingly cared for by one owner. Two-story house with walk-in closets & many updates...new kitchen appliances and brand new roof! Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000
