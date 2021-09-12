 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $295,000

Opportunity knocks! Large floor plan with 2136 sq.ft. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Excellent condition on a corner lot in South College Station! Large living and dining area featuring crown molding, corner fireplace and lots of windows. Lovingly cared for by one owner. Two-story house with walk-in closets & many updates...new kitchen appliances and brand new roof! Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert