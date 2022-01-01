New 4-bedroom 4.5 baths with extra large 2-car garage ACE townhome at Crescent Pointe College Station featured open floor plan, nice light fixture, spacious kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, a large granite island, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, and a corner pantry. High ceiling with extensive crown moldings. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout even staircases. Spacious each bedroom has its own private bath and a walk-in closet. 14 Seer HVAC, Ceiling fan is in each bedroom and first floor living room. Keyless pad garage plus a remote opener. Brand new washer, dryer, and refrigerator all is for $1499.00. Common areas maintenance, lawn care, and sprinkler are covered by HOA. Property is leased till 7/22/2022 with monthly rent $2075.00 (Pre-lease discount from the Owner).
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $290,000
