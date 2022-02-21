A desirable house for first-time homebuyers, parents, or investors located on a Cul-de-Sac street, within blocks on TAMU Bus Route or bike to Campus, College Station ISD (close to A&M High School), Restaurants, Shopping, Hospitals, and parks. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2 car garage, spacious living room with fireplace and raised ceiling, granite countertop, bonus room, pantry, dining area, large front and backyard, and Front Courtyard Area. The lease term is until July 10th, 2022 at $1,795/month. Please verify ISD school zoning. Please call Swany for a private viewing!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $289,900
