4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $287,500

Updated four bedroom PLUS HOME OFFICE located just steps away from College Station HS! NEW ROOF! Updated with all new interior paint and new flooring! Spacious living room with corner stone fireplace with gas logs. Gorgeous custom knotty-alder wood cabinets in the kitchen. Feature your treasures in the glass-front display cabinet! Gas range. New microwave. Refrigerator conveys with the house! Nicely sized bedrooms with roomy closets. Primary bath has jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Covered patio overlooks the generously sized backyard. Plenty of room to play and entertain! Water heater just 2 years old. Convenient location with easy access to the Towerpoint HEB, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and excellent CSISD schools. Schedule your private tour today!

