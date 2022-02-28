Welcome to an updated, well maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. This home boasts an open concept in the Appomattox cul-de-sac with large front and back yards and many large oak trees throughout the property. The spacious living room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens up to a large formal dining room accented with Pallet Wood. Looking through the french doors, the second dining area has views of the covered patio and backyard. Kitchen features include a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, tile countertops, and tile backsplash. The first floor has three beds and two baths. The second floor has one large bedroom and a large half bath with closet and storage space. The updates feature concrete work for the driveway and back patio, a concrete curb at the base of the new cedar privacy fences, exterior siding replacement (wood on the back and sides, LP SmartSide on the front), a new exterior paint job, gutter installation, one updated bedroom/nursery, and a complete remodel of the formal dining room. The formal dining room has bamboo hardwood flooring. The stand-up freezer in the garage does not convey! Please verify ISD school zoning. Please call Swany for a private viewing!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longtime Bryan softball coach Enrique Luna is no longer a school district employee.
Soon after Buddy and Jeane McGown first met in 1950, Jeane had long-term plans for the both of them.
A 27-year-old Magnolia man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being arrested over the weekend on multiple charges that included acc…
A pedestrian was killed early Friday after being struck by a vehicle on the Texas 6 frontage road in Bryan.
The Bryan school board will meet at noon Friday for a special meeting to name the lone finalist for the superintendent position.
HOUSTON — The College Station girls basketball team has been the underdog in three of its last four playoffs games, but on Saturday afternoon,…
Gary Blair’s decision to return to his hometown after graduating from Texas Tech led him to a job as a physical education teacher at the newly…
It will be a night of champions for women’s college basketball at Reed Arena on Thursday.
- Updated
Las Vegas police say 14 people have been shot in a hookah parlor. One victim died and two suffered critical injuries.
Mark Edwards, who was the longtime public address announcer for the Texas A&M women’s basketball and volleyball teams, died Tuesday mornin…