4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $284,900

Welcome to an updated, well maintained home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage. This home boasts an open concept in the Appomattox cul-de-sac with large front and back yards and many large oak trees throughout the property. The spacious living room has a wood-burning fireplace and opens up to a large formal dining room accented with Pallet Wood. Looking through the french doors, the second dining area has views of the covered patio and backyard. Kitchen features include a gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, tile countertops, and tile backsplash. The first floor has three beds and two baths. The second floor has one large bedroom and a large half bath with closet and storage space. The updates feature concrete work for the driveway and back patio, a concrete curb at the base of the new cedar privacy fences, exterior siding replacement (wood on the back and sides, LP SmartSide on the front), a new exterior paint job, gutter installation, one updated bedroom/nursery, and a complete remodel of the formal dining room. The formal dining room has bamboo hardwood flooring. The stand-up freezer in the garage does not convey! Please verify ISD school zoning. Please call Swany for a private viewing!