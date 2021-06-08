 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $275,000

Hey there.... I saw you gazing at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 3891 Still Creek and, as you can see, I'm exactly what you've been looking for! I'm only a year old (practically new), and I've been very well cared for during my short life. My lot backs up to a field, so I have no rear neighbors (my current owners love the extra privacy). They also love my master suite... have you seen that thing??? Not only is it HUGE, it has a separate tub and shower, a private potty room, AND an (also huge) walk-in closet. I also have 4 bedrooms, a covered patio, and a pergola. If you think I cant get better, wait until you see which schools I'm zoned to- they're some of the best in College Station ISD, AND they're walking distance. My community is also pretty great- Did you see the pictures of the pool? I'm walking distance to that too! Like I was saying.... I'm kinda perfect. You should make an offer on me before someone else beats you to it! View More

