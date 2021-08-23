4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $275,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! This 4 bed 2 bath home sits on half an acre lot, giving you a leg up against the rental competition when searching for a new tenant. 1000 Rose features a huge backyard for hanging out and entertainment. Just a few blocks from TAMU and the bus stop, and located in the Eastgate area this home has tons of living space throughout. The large master and master bath make a great combo and the hallway bathroom has a double sink vanity and a stand up shower. This home has high rental rates, great profitability and easy access to anything one could want. Call today for a private showing of this proven successful investment. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.