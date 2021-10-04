 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $275,000

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. New 1-year lease, nice four bedroom, 2 bathroom, brick home in popular Edelweiss neighborhood, near award winning schools. Home features split floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, open concept kitchen and den with fireplace, large master suite with separate garden tub and shower, plus two vanities. Backyard features covered patio and no backdoor neighbors. All appliances convey.

