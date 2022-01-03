Multiple offers! Deadline tonight 6:30pm Sunday jan2. Over half an acre, 2220 sq ft, 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (2015). Two spacious living rooms with a double sided fireplace. HVAC and hot water heater was replaced a year and a half ago. Property also has a detached tiny home with a small bedroom/bathroom and kitchenette. Large yard with big oak trees. Two car garage features a new door and opener. Large storage space in the attic.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $269,900
