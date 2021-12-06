WOW! This Creek Meadows home is a GEM! FOUR bedrooms with two bathrooms, and a spacious and private backyard that backs up to a densely wooded area. No backyard neighbors visible! The entire interior is freshly painted. Easy to maintain vinyl plank laminate floors! Vacant and move-in ready! Comfortable living room with passthrough that's open to the spacious kitchen! Desirable split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom has separate shower and soaking tub, with roomy closet for lots of storage! Three secondary bedrooms, including one bedroom with an amazing 14-foot ceiling! Of course, everyone loves the location of Creek Meadows, where exceptional CSISD elementary, intermediate, and middle schools are just a short walk away! No other neighborhood offers this kind of convenience! Just down Greens Prairie Road, you'll have easy access to HEB, restaurants, and medical offices. This home is a delight - and it's ready for you! Schedule your private tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $260,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday, accused of selling drugs after a search warrant was served on a College Station hotel …
A Caldwell High School basketball coach was killed in an accident involving an 18-wheeler at the intersection of Texas 21 and OSR in Bryan on …
A Bryan woman was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.
The Franklin football team features several sets of brothers on its roster, but one pair operates like the battery for the Lions.
America’s drug epidemic has taken the deadliest turn in our nation’s history. Overdose deaths have nearly doubled over the past five years. In…
WACO — As the College Station offense set up for first-and-goal at Denton Ryan’s 4-yard line, everyone inside Baylor’s McLane Stadium knew who…
Bryan High’s Ross Rogers is retiring, but he’ll still be around fieldhouses which have been home away from home for one of high school footbal…
- Updated
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
Brazos County health officials reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths among county residents Friday.