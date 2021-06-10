4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $259,900

Ready to soak up the SUN and FUN while residing at The Barracks Luxury Resort Style Subdivision! Exceptionally maintained property features 4 oversized bedrooms, 4 baths and the open concept living spaces are adorned by gleaming granite countertops, shining stained concrete floors, and an oversize eating bar. Located on the A&M shuttle route, sand volleyball, basketball court, outdoor fitness, cable wake boarding, game park, frisbee golf, resident pool, gated dog park, access to The Cove and so much more! ***Currently has 3 tenants for $575/mo (Owner pays electric and water) until August 2021. Owner working on executing pre-lease through August 2022. View More