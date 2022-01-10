4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $259,900

Hard to find spacious 4 bed 2 bath home located in the heart of College Station, next to parks, schools, shopping and the CS Medical Corridor. Minutes from TAMU, this home features a spacious kitchen and dining combo with ample room to cook and entertain. The back yard offers a large covered patio and shade trees on a large corner lot. All appliances are nego! The Sellers are wanting to rent back until mid to end of May 2022.