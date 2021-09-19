 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $255,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $255,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $255,000

Investing in rental income is a great way to grow your portfolio. Especially in a booming area such as College Station. This 4 bed 4 baths 1,853 sq foot Town Home is located right across from the Cove and down the road from the bus route! With Colleges getting back to in-class sessions, you'll want to consider adding this unit to your portfolio!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert