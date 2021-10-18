Great 4 bed/2 bath brick home in the popular neighborhood of Edelweiss Estates. The spacious living room features a nice tile surround fireplace with wood mantle and wood floors that opens into the eating bar off the kitchen and dining area with a large window overlooking the beautiful backyard. The kitchen has granite counters, a stainless steel gas range with OTR microwave, a pantry, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Large master bedroom has views of the backyard and its bathroom features a garden tub under a large window, separate shower, double sinks, and walk in closet. With this great split floorplan, the additional 3 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry room are located towards the front of the home. The good sized backyard boasts a covered patio and tree lined perimeter making for a lovely space to entertain guests or just relax. The wood fence in the backyard has upgraded metal posts. There is also a gate on the back fence that allows direct convenient access to the Edelweiss neighborhood park featuring a playground, basketball court, and covered gazebo with picnic tables. The home is also walking distance to the Jack and Dorothy Miller Park located next to Rock Prairie Elementary. It is also close proximity to Cypress Grove Intermediate School and College Station Middle School. Centrally located and convenient to lots dining, shopping including both HEB and Kroger, and 2 hospitals and only a few blocks away from a stop on the Texas A&M bus route (34).
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $255,000
