Make this fantastic NEWLY UPDATED home in Westfield Village subdivision yours today! This MOVE-IN ready home features updates on many costly items the new home owner will not have to worry about! NEW 30 yr. architectural shingle roof installed on 11/10/21. BRAND NEW exterior paint on siding and trim. NEW A/C evaporator coil and condenser installed in October 2021. NEW carpet installed in November 2020 and beautiful vinyl plank installed in early 2021. NEW tankless water heater installed in November 2020. The original 3 bed 2 bath floor plan was expanded by a previous owner to a 4 bed 2 bath by garage conversion adding approximately 230 sq. ft. of living space. This property includes a near 1/4 acre lot in this cul de sac, with a sizable backyard where relaxing or entertaining under the large 10' x 20' covered back patio can be enjoyed. The next owner can also enjoy a 12' x 12' shop/storage shed built just 18 months ago with electrical. Location couldn't be better as this home is walking distance from schools and close to shopping and medical facilities! This wonderful home won't last long and is priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $254,200
