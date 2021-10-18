4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $245,000

Inviting home in south College Station has no city tax but yet close to town! Flexible split floor plan can be used either as a 4 bedroom or as a 3 bedroom with office or nursery off of the primary suite. Open concept space features a light and bright living room accented by a modern gas fireplace with mantle. Two dining areas - one formal and one breakfast - flank the living room on each side with even more seating available at the eating bar. Formal dining space could also be used as a second living room or office space. Sensational kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, granite counters, gas range, recessed lighting and a walk in pantry. Spacious primary suite can be utilized as palatial space with the bonus room and full ensuite bathroom featuring tub, separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Split bedroom floor plan offers two additional bedrooms with a shared hallway bathroom and a linen/storage closet. Meadowcreek subdivision features a community pool and playground area just steps away from this charming home! New roof coming soon! Open House on Sunday, October, October 17th from 1-3 PM.