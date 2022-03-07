 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $239,750

A beautiful 4 bedrooms and 4 bath Gateway Villas Condo located just minutes from Texas A&M! Property featured granite countertops, open kitchen with eating bar, and separate breakfast area. Tile floors throughout living, kitchen and all wet areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. One bedroom downstairs with its own private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs and has private bathroom and closet each. A beautiful balcony adds bonus for an entertainment. Very spacious fenced back yard with large concrete seating areas. Current lease till 6/30/2022.

