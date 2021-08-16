4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $237,500

Southwood Valley home - RV PARKING - large living room, with vaulted, wood beam ceiling, ceiling fan, and inviting wood burning fireplace. Bright open kitchen with ample natural light. Ample storage and workspace counters. Converted garage area provides additional bedroom and bonus room/media room/office. Interior Laundry room with W/D connections and room for freezer and also has outside access. Updates include flooring, lighting, Recent new roof 2021. Additional new driveway/sidewalk with new gates to rear yard. Lot size over 1/4 ac. Fenced concrete side yard great for additional parking or RV storage. Large backyard with new deck. Close proximity to Southwood Valley Elementary school. Great Property; Great Price! Schedule showing today.