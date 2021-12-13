 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

INVESTORS - 4 Bedroom 2 bath Sun Meadows home with split bedroom plan in the heart of the College Station Medical Corridor currently leased through July 31, 2022 for $1,250/month. Large corner lot with a fully privacy fenced back yard. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with eating bar and walk in pantry, refrigerator, and built in microwave. All electric, washer/dryer connections, 2 car garage & fenced back yard. Roof replaced 2021. Easy access to hospitals, groceries, retail, and parks. Brian Bachmann Park and Cindy Hallaran Pool in close proximity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert