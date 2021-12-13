4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $235,000

INVESTORS - 4 Bedroom 2 bath Sun Meadows home with split bedroom plan in the heart of the College Station Medical Corridor currently leased through July 31, 2022 for $1,250/month. Large corner lot with a fully privacy fenced back yard. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with eating bar and walk in pantry, refrigerator, and built in microwave. All electric, washer/dryer connections, 2 car garage & fenced back yard. Roof replaced 2021. Easy access to hospitals, groceries, retail, and parks. Brian Bachmann Park and Cindy Hallaran Pool in close proximity.