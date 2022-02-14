Situated on a cul-de-sac, located right off Southwest Parkway for easy access to food, entertainment, shopping and only 3 miles away from A&M. Plenty of natural light in the living room that opens up to a dining area. Kitchen includes gas range with microwave and a pantry. Three bedrooms have walk in closets and two bedrooms have their own private full bath. The backyard is fenced in and very spacious for any outdoor entertainment! Plenty of parking spots with the large driveway! Outside AC unit recently replaced in May 2021. Krenek Crossing subdivision is quiet and conveniently located - drive there to see it for yourself or schedule a showing now! Please verify ISD school zoning. Currently leased until July 19, 2022 at $1645/month
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $229,000
