 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,500

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,500

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,500

Investment opportunity! 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a two car garage and bonus room in Carter's Grove. Features include an updated 4 ton gas furnace (Nov. 2019), large living room with fireplace, wood vinyl plank floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and gas cooktop, breakfast area, separate dining room and more. Conveniently located near Texas A&M University, excellent shopping, dining and just blocks from Texas A&M University bus stops. Enjoy the excellent back yard with large trees, two car detached garage and convenient location. Leased through July 2022. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert