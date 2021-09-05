 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,000

Great 4 bedroom home in Meadowcreek on spacious corner lot! Home features two dining spaces, open living area, kitchen with granite and matching appliances and two car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Primary bedroom includes walk in closet. New laminate wood flooring in the main area and upstairs hall. Great neighborhood with community pool and playground. New roof in 2020 and new HVAC in 2019.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert