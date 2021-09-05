Great 4 bedroom home in Meadowcreek on spacious corner lot! Home features two dining spaces, open living area, kitchen with granite and matching appliances and two car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Primary bedroom includes walk in closet. New laminate wood flooring in the main area and upstairs hall. Great neighborhood with community pool and playground. New roof in 2020 and new HVAC in 2019.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $227,000
