4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $225,000

INVESTORS - 4 Bedroom 2 bath Sun Meadows home with split bedroom plan in the heart of the College Station Medical Corridor currently leased through July 31, 2022 for $1,250/month. Large corner lot with a fully privacy fenced back yard. Large living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with eating bar and walk in pantry, refrigerator, and built in microwave. All electric, washer/dryer connections, & 2 car garage. Ideally designed for roommates, with 4 similarly-sized bedrooms and closets. Jack & Jill bath between two rear bedrooms, guest bath off front hallway near front bedrooms. Roof replaced 2021. Easy access to hospitals, groceries, retail, and parks. Brian Bachmann Park and Cindy Hallaran Pool in close proximity.