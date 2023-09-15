Exquisite estate situated on a sprawling 5-acre wooded lot, in desired Williams Creek, offers the perfect blend of nature and luxury. This meticulously designed property boasts a resort-like atmosphere with an inviting inground pool, surround, fully equipped outdoor kitchen and indoor/outdoor kitchen for entertaining year-round. Built with commercial-grade materials, this home is a testament to quality craftsmanship. The 3-car garage is equipped with AC, providing comfort and convenience year-round. Inside, discover a thoughtfully designed layout, including a spacious study for work and multiple flex rooms ideal for private gym, art studio, family gatherings and ample storage. Outside, the impeccably manicured lawn enhances the property's curb appeal and creates a picturesque setting. This exceptional home combines elegant design with modern amenities and impressive infrastructure, making it the perfect oasis for discerning buyers seeking tranquility and luxury.