4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,900

***Available for July Move-In*** Located on a cul de sac in the highly sought after Creek Meadows neighborhood this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom meticulously kept home is ready for it new tenants. Walk into the open concept kitchen and living area filled with natural light and ample storage. The kitchen features granite countertops, gas appliances, and stainless steel refrigerator. The large master suite features double sinks, garden tub, and walk in shower. Also features an office space off the entryway and extra flex space upstairs. The covered back patio is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Take a dip in the community pool during the hot summer months. Don't miss out on this beautiful home before its gone!

