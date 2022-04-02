Former model home now available for lease. Open and luxurious plan with massive room for your family and friends. Storage abounds with 3 closets on the first floor plus a walk-in pantry and a bedroom-sized primary closet. The great room concept lets room sizes be flexible and all the upgraded lighting and flooring make it feel like home. The first floor features the primary suite plus a guest bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms with walk-in closets. This home features high-efficiency HVAC, LED Lighting, Energy-Star Appliances, and more means low utility bills!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
There are about 10-12 women’s basketball coaches Texas A&M could have hired who would have been sure-fire home run hires, but Georgia’s Jo…
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
State health officials reported another COVID-19 death in Brazos County over the weekend, bringing the virus-related death toll in the county to 406.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
Smith, star of “King Richard," won his first Oscar. 'CODA' won best picture. See Smith's confrontation, review all the winners, and enjoy a look at red carpet arrivals.