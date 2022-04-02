4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,800

Former model home now available for lease. Open and luxurious plan with massive room for your family and friends. Storage abounds with 3 closets on the first floor plus a walk-in pantry and a bedroom-sized primary closet. The great room concept lets room sizes be flexible and all the upgraded lighting and flooring make it feel like home. The first floor features the primary suite plus a guest bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms with walk-in closets. This home features high-efficiency HVAC, LED Lighting, Energy-Star Appliances, and more means low utility bills!