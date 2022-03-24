4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,800

Castlegate house available for rental, this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & a built in desk area. Open & inviting layout with double split floorplan, soaring ceilings, lovely wood tile & huge windows that let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is a cooks dream with stainless appliances, gas cook top, ton of storage & counter space, The master suite has huge space for furniture. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have a rack system in closets for space saving & organization. The 4th bedroom has on-suite bathroom. Amazingly landscaped with up lighting and french drain system. Energy saving SEER 20 HVAC. One of the landlords is Texas Licensed Real Estate Agent.