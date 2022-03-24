Castlegate house available for rental, this beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & a built in desk area. Open & inviting layout with double split floorplan, soaring ceilings, lovely wood tile & huge windows that let in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is a cooks dream with stainless appliances, gas cook top, ton of storage & counter space, The master suite has huge space for furniture. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have a rack system in closets for space saving & organization. The 4th bedroom has on-suite bathroom. Amazingly landscaped with up lighting and french drain system. Energy saving SEER 20 HVAC. One of the landlords is Texas Licensed Real Estate Agent.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a tornado warning for parts of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station until 9 p…
A severe storm that moved into the area after originating near San Antonio produced confirmed tornadoes in Snook, near Texas 47 in Bryan, near…
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Bur…
Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
Longtime former Texas A&M University professor Kerry Litzenberg, known by many students as “Dr. Litz,” died last Thursday at age 72.
Eight years after Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann started showing chickens through 4-H and FFA, her pen of broilers was named the reser…
After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, AggieCon returns for its 51st convention this weekend.