4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,800

FALL 2022 PRE-LEASE! Walk out of your front door, on to your front lawn and see Kyle Field! This home is just ONE block from Texas A&M University. Adorable, completely remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Features include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, covered back patio, wood deck, in house laundry room and ample parking. Pets on case by case basis with additional pet deposit. Washer, dryer and lawn care included.

