4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,700

Adorable 4/4.5 with room to entertain. Recently built, this spacious townhome features a grey color scheme throughout and contemporary fixtures and appliances. Located in the kitchen, two pantries, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. All four bedrooms are located upstairs. The rooms feature attached bathrooms and spacious closets. In addition, the townhome has an attached two car garage. *Stock Photos*

