This beautiful, open-concept home is available immediately for move-in! Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Southern Pointe, this home is only 2 years old with its contemporary finishes. The Southern Pointe community is connected by more than 30 acres of parks, 10 miles of trails, and open space, and many more amenities. Convenient access to entertainment hotspots, shopping, and medical facilities. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,700
